KOLKATA: In what can be termed ‘disgraceful’, governor of West Bengal La Ganesan Iyer pushed aside Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri to pose with the Durand cup 2022 trophy.

The incident took place on Sunday during the presentation ceremony after the final match of the Durand Cup 2022 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Notably, 38-year-old captain of the Indian football team Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC won the final of the Durand Cup tournament beating Mumbai FC 2-1.

Durand Cup is the oldest football tournament in Asia.

Chhetri was being pushed by Ganesan while the trophy was being handed over to the player.

Realising that he’s not in the “photo frame”, Ganesan pushed Chettri and the player obliged.

The incident has triggered an uproar across India, with netizens, especially the sports fraternity slamming the West Bengal governor for his deed.

“Disgraceful,” wrote former India opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra on his Twitter handle.

He was joined by former batter Robin Uthappa who tweeted, “That’s just all sorts of wrong!! Sorry Sunil Chhetri, you deserve so much better than this!”