GANGTOK: A man from Bihar has been arrested by the police in Gangtok city of Sikkim for alleged rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl.

The man arrested by the Sikkim police in Gangtok has been identified as: Pritam Dharma (29), hailing from Bihar.

The body of the victim minor girl was recovered on April 14, three days after she was reported to be missing.

The accused had allegedly raped and murdered the 11-year-old girl at a forest in Sikkim.

The accused had allegedly offered the victim a lift by his car while she was returning home from school.

Later, he stopped at a fuel station to refill his car tank, where he also bought the girl snacks and juice.

After that he took her to a nearby forest, where he allegedly raped the minor girl.

Fearing of police action if the victim lodged a complaint, the accused mab from Bihar strangled the minor girl with her school tie.

The accused has been booked by the Sikkim police under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO act.