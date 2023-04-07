GANGTOK: The Sikkim government has issued an advisory amid rise in COVID-19 cases in the state and many parts of the country.

According to the Sikkim government advisory, people of the state have been asked to wear face masks in public places.

It may be mentioned here that the Himalayan state of Sikkim has witnessed a steady rise in COVID-19 cases in recent times.

“Always wear a face mask. Maintain hand hygiene/frequently wash hands. Cover your nose and mouth while sneezing or coughing,” the Sikkim government advisory stated.

Also read: Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha apex committee convener Tseten Tashi Bhutia joins BJP

It added: “Avoid overcrowded and poorly ventilated places. In case of any symptoms, isolate yourself and get tested.”

The advisory was issued by the Sikkim health and family welfare department on Thursday (April 07).