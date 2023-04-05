While the world is still trying to cope with the horrors that COVID-19 had inflicted, many other viruses are considered to be far more dangerous.

The major reason behind this is that COVID-19 although a major issue of concern, has a much lower fatality rate.

Here are some of the world’s most dangerous viruses:

Marburg virus: The Marburg virus is a deadly hemorrhagic fever virus that has a fatality rate of 90 per cent. It causes convulsions and bleeding of mucous membranes, skin, and organs. The virus is named after Marburg, a town in Germany, but has no connection to the disease itself. Ebola: Ebola is a virus with five strains named after countries and regions in Africa. The Zaire Ebola virus is the deadliest, with a mortality rate of 90 per cent. It spreads through contact with bodily fluids and causes fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, and bleeding. Hantavirus: The Hantavirus includes several types of viruses and is named after the Hantan River in Korea, where American soldiers were first believed to have been infected during the Korean War. The virus causes symptoms such as lung disease, fever, and kidney failure. Bird flu virus: Bird flu is caused by various strains of the influenza virus that are commonly found in birds. While the H5N1 strain has a mortality rate of 70 per cent, the risk of contracting it is low and limited to direct contact with poultry. Most cases occur in Asia, where people often live close to chickens. Lassa virus: The Lassa virus is transmitted by rodents and is endemic in western Africa. It causes fever, vomiting, and bleeding and can be fatal. Scientists estimate that 15 per cent of rodents in western Africa carry the virus.

While these five make up for the world’s most dangerous viruses, COVID-19 is not even listed on the top 10 of any list.