Imphal: The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) has directed the Manipur Government to consider developing a dedicated road corridor to Manipur’s hill areas, linking Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts.

The DoNER Joint Director, Pausianmuang Tunglut, has written a letter to the Manipur Chief Secretary, Puneet Kumar Goel, stating that the development of the road corridor may be considered as per the policy, need, and priority of the State Government.

The letter was sent to the state Chief Secretary after a memorandum was submitted by the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) to President Draupadi Murmu, seeking the development of a dedicated road corridor to Manipur’s hill regions, aligning with the vision of the Tiger/German road, which aims to connect Kangpokpi to Churachandpur through the Naga ancestral territories.

In this connection, the Foothill Naga Coordination Committee (FNCC), a powerful Naga body, protested and imposed a bandh on the movements of the Kukis in the Naga-inhabited areas. The bandh was called off recently.

The Manipur Government, during a meeting with the FNCC, clarified that the Government has not approved or sanctioned the controversial German/Tiger road.

The Government also assured that necessary legal action would be taken after verification, and any illegal construction or naming would not be permitted. Thus, the bandh was suspended.

KIM, in its representation submitted to the President on August 1, 2025, urged the declaration of the proposed route as a strategic and humanitarian corridor under central security control and requested the allocation of special infrastructure funding for hill connectivity under the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), the Ministry of DoNER, and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA).