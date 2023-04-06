GANGTOK: Convenor of Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha apex committee – Tseten Tashi Bhutia has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Bhutia along with many of his supporters officially joined the Sikkim BJP on Thursday (April 06).

He joined the Sikkim BJP at the party’s Sthapna Diwas celebrations held at Rangpo.

It may be mentioned here that BJP in Sikkim has received a major shot in the arm following Bhutia joining the party.

Bhutia Tseten Tashi is believed to be an influential leader in Sikkim.

Bhutia Tseten Tashi joined the BJP in presence of Sikkim BJP in-charge Dr Dilip Jaiswal , Sikkim BJP president DR Thapa, BJP MLAs NK Subba and Ugen T Gyatso Bhutia.

Bhutia move to join the BJP is seen as major development in the Sikkim political arena, which is speculated by political pundits.

It may be recalled that few days back Bhutia reiterated to media that he was already member of BJP since 2019.