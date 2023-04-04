GANGTOK: The horrifying moment of the avalanche that struck Sikkim near Nathula Pass was caught on camera.

A short clip showing the horrifying moment of the avalanche in Sikkim is now doing the rounds on social media.

WATCH VIDEO:

It may be mentioned here that the central government is closely monitoring the situation at site of avalanche near Nathula Pass in Sikkim.

This was informed by union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (April 04).

“We are closely monitoring the situation,” said union home minister Amit Shah.

He added: “I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

A multi-agency search and rescue operation, comprising personnel of Indian Army, SDRF and Sikkim police, is underway.

It may be mentioned here that at least seven tourists were killed and over 50 were trapped in snow following an avalanche at 15th Mile along the Jawaharlal Nehru (JN) road that connects Gangtok with Nathula Pass in Sikkim on Tuesday (April 04).

Moreover, around 50 tourists are suspected to be still trapped in thick layers of snow following the avalanche near Nathula Pass in Sikkim.

The avalanche reportedly struck the area at around 12:30 pm on Tuesday (April 04).

“By 3 PM, 14 persons were rescued and taken to a nearby Army medical facility. However, seven persons succumbed. The other seven persons were administered first aid and returned to Gangtok,” the Army said in a statement.