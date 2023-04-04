Gangtok: The Border Road Organisation (BRO) on Tuesday rescued a total of 350 tourists stranded in east Sikkim after they were stuck in a sudden avalanche, defence sources said.

Seven persons were killed and many are feared trapped after the avalanche hit a site near Sikkim’s Nathu La mountain pass on Tuesday.

Quoting BRO Chief Engineer Brigadier Ahalawat, Defence Spokesman Lt. Col Mahendra Rawat said that BRO’s project Swastik immediately launched a swift rescue operation after the tourists got trapped in a sudden avalanche at Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg on the National Highway 310.

He said that six tourists were rescued from a deep valley and shifted to nearby hospitals.

A woman remained buried for 1.5 hours under the snow before being rescued and sent to STNM Hospital.

Approximately 5-6 vehicles along with 20-30 tourists on way to Natu La are feared to have been stuck under the snow, the army said.

Rescue operations are underway.