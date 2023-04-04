GANGTOK: At least seven tourists were killed and over 50 were trapped in snow following an avalanche at 15th Mile along the Jawaharlal Nehru (JN) road that connects Gangtok with Nathula Pass in Sikkim on Tuesday.

Moreover, around 50 tourists are suspected to be still trapped in thick layers of snow following the avalanche near Nathula Pass in Sikkim.

“By 3 PM, 14 persons were rescued and taken to a nearby Army medical facility. However, seven persons succumbed. The other seven persons were administered first aid and returned to Gangtok,” the Army said in a statement.

The avalanche reportedly struck the area at around 12:30 pm on Tuesday (April 04).

According to reports, the six victims include five men, one woman and a child.

Around 40 tourists have been reportedly rescued so far and are stated to have suffered grievous injuries.

About 350 tourists and 80 vehicles, which were stranded on the road because of the snow, were also rescued, news agency PTI reported.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)