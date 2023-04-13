AIZAWL: Security forces in Mizoram have recovered and seized 10,000 Methamphetamine (Meth) tablets.

The value of the seized consignment is estimated to value around Rs 3.33 crore in the international market.

The consignment of the contraband tablets was recovered and seized from Bawangkawn area in Aizawl, Mizoram.

The consignment was seized in a joint operation by troopers of the Assam Rifles and Special Narcotic Police Station CID (Crime), Aizawl.

“Approximate cost of the recovered 10,000 Methamphetamine (Meth) tablets is worth Rs 3,33,000,00/- (Rupees Three crore thirty three lakhs only),” an official statement read.

The recovered consignment was handed over to Special Narcotic Police Station CID (Crime), Aizawl for further legal proceedings, the statement added.

It further said: “Ongoing smuggling of illegal drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram.”