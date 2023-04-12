AIZAWL: State Minister of Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), B L Verma reached Lengpui Airport Tuesday morning on a one-day visit to Mizoram.

On arrival, B L Verma reviewed improvement and upgradation of various works of Lengpui Airport that is currently underway under a project ‘Improvement/Upgradation of Operational/Non-Operational facilities of Lengpui Aiport’.

The project is being funded under ‘North East Special Infrastructure Development Schemes (NESIDS) at a cost of Rs 19.59 crores with the PWD and Aviation Wing, GAD officials of Mizoram Government.

He was briefed on the progress of the project, the various components under the project and the timeline for its completion.

B L Verma commented that since all funds for the project had been released, the project must go in full swing without any further delays so that is it completed in time.

On being informed that the completion time for the project was extended from March 2023 to December 2023, he urged the officials to ensure its completion by October 2023 so that the project can be dedicated to the people of Mizoram before the Assembly elections which will be due in the state towards the end of this year.

GAD secretary K Lalthawmmawia; Planning Adviser-cum-Additional Secretary, Planning & Programme Implementation Department Dr Lalrinchhana; Principal Consultant, Aviation, Wing Cdr (Rtd) J Lalhmingliana; Engineer-in-Chief, PWD C Lalchhuana and other senior officials of GAD, PWD and Planning Department received and briefed the Minister at Lengpui Airport.

Thereafter the Minister proceeded to Mamit district, an Aspirational District to review various works being undertaken within the District by helicopter from Lengpui Airport.