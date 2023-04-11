AGARTALA: DoNER minister G Kishan Reddy, on Tuesday (April 11), slammed the previous state governments in Tripura for allegedly neglecting the state in every aspect.

Reddy said that Tripura is witnessing massive development after BJP formed the government in the state.

The DoNER minister along with Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha, on Tuesday (April 11), inaugurated a slew of projects including improvement and up-gradation of road from Udaipur of Gomati district to Melagarh of Sepahijala district and expansion of Longtharai Valley sub-divisional hospital in Dhalai district.

Both the DoNER minister and Tripura CM also held a review meeting of centrally sponsored schemes that were implemented in the state.

Later, speaking to the media, the DoNER minister said, “Under the leadership of chief minister Dr Manik Saha we held a review meeting on the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes. We had a detailed discussion about these schemes.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to make Tripura a developed state in every sector as the state was neglected in the last 40 years,” he added.

The DoNER minister further said: “There were no development works that had taken place. Today when the BJP formed government, Tripura is witnessing a wave of development. If we compare Tripura with other states of the Northeast, more development is possible here.”

“Infrastructure and welfare activities should forward parallel. We have held discussions starting from roads in villages to airports, Government of India is working tirelessly. In the coming next five years, it’s an opportunity for Tripura and for the BJP government to carry out more development work. We are committed to fulfilling the promises and to carrying out more development works for the people of Tripura in the coming five years,” the DoNER minister said.

Later, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha said: “DoNER minister held review meetings with different departments and inspected the current status of various ongoing projects.”