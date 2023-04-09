AGARTALA: Tripura bagged two national awards in Panchayati Raj as recognition of good governance in rural areas during the last financial year.

This was stated by Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha.

Tripura CM Manik Saha said: “Kumarghat Block Advisory Committee of Unokoti district has been awarded the prestigious Nanaji Deshmukh Sarbottama Panchayat Satata Vikash Puraskar with a cash incentive of Rs 1.50 crore while Bagmara Village Committee of Gomati district under Rupaichari Block has been awarded the Carbon Neutral Vishes Panchayat Puraskar.”

President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards in New Delhi on the occasion of National Panchayat Raj Day on April 24.

Tripura CM Manik Saha said that these awards are signs of the commitment of the state government towards development.

He congratulated the officials of the Panchayat department including the ground-level functionaries as well as the Panchayat representatives at all levels for this achievement.