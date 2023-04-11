AGARTALA: As many as five illegal Rohingya immigrants have been apprehended by the police in Khowai district of Tripura.

The five illegal Rohingya immigrants were nabbed from the Teliamura railway station in Khowai district of Tripura.

The five arrested Rohingyas also include a two-year-old child and a woman.

The five individuals were nabbed during a routine checking operation carried out by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Border Security Force (BSF).

The apprehended individuals had arrived in Agartala, Tripura around three days back.

They were nabbed while boarding a train for Bengaluru.

Earlier on April 09, at least 16 people including 10 Rohingya refugees were detained by the Railway Police Force (RPF) at Agartala railway station in Tripura for “illegally entering India”.

The apprehended persons have been identified as Md Rashid, Farmin Begum, Md Osman, Khairul Amin and a minor girl.

Tripura police said that they crossed the international border through Bishalgarh area under Sepahijala district of Tripura.