AGARTALA: Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh has been appointed as the chief justice of the Tripura high court.

The appointment of Aparesh Kumar Singh as the chief justice of the Tripura high court has been approved by President Droupadi Murmu.

A notification in this regard states: “…the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Judge of the Jharkhand High Court, to be the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.”

The central government, on Tuesday (April 11), notified the appointment of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh as chief justice of Tripura high court.

“As per the relevant provisions under the Constitution of India, President of India has appointed Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, judge of Jharkhand high court as the chief justice of Tripura high court,” union law minister Kiren Rijiju said.

The Supreme Court Collegium on February 7 had recommended the appointment of Justice AK Singh as the chief justice of Tripura high court following the retirement of Justice Jaswant Singh.

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh was born on July 7, 1965.

Justice AK Singh passed BA Honors and obtained his LLB Degree from the University of Delhi.

In 1990, he got enrolled as advocate and practiced at Patna high court from 1990 to 2000 and in the high court of Jharkhand since 2001 till his elevation as Judge of high court of Jharkhand.

He was appointed as additional judge of the high court of Jharkhand on January 24, 2012 and confirmed as permanent judge on January 16, 2014.