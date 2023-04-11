AGARTALA: In the last 24 hours, a massive cache of contraband worth lakhs of rupees was seized in Tripura and as many as six persons were arrested.

As per a press release of Assam Rifles, the Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (E) in a joint operation with Tripura Police in Kailashahar under Unakoti district have apprehended three individuals along with grade-I heroin.

“Based on credible information of Drugs sale, a joint Operation was launched by Radhanagar Battalion of Assam Rifles with police representatives from Kailashahar Police Station apprehending three individuals along with 98 grams of Grade -I heroin with an approximate cost of Rs 40 Lakhs from general area Kailashahar.

“The apprehended individuals along with seized contents were handed over to Kailashahar police station for further investigation and legal proceedings”, the press release added.

Later, Tripura Police arrested three drug peddlers on Monday and seized banned contraband items from the Master Para area in Agartala city.

Sadar Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ajay Kumar Das said that on Monday, based on a tip-off, police carried out a raid at one Biswajit Chakraborty’s house in the Masterpara area of Agartala.

“During the raid police seized 1937 bottles of illegal cough syrups.

“During the raid one Abhijit Chakraborty, son of Biswajit Chakraborty was arrested.

“However, police have also successfully arrested Biswajit Chakraborty and another smuggler identified as Titu Sarma when they were trying to abscond,” said the police.

He also said that the police are making desperate efforts to arrest the main culprit in the case of the recovery of a large quantity of banned cough syrups in the city.