Guwahati: Residents of Paromgre village in Meghalaya have raised strong objections against the local Nokma for allegedly selling ancestral land to coal businessman George S. Marak to facilitate scientific coal mining in the region.

Paromgre, located within the Chokpot C&RD Block, lies just a few metres beyond the protected core of the Nokrek Biosphere Reserve.

The village is not only the origin point of the scenic Wari Chora, an emerging national tourist attraction, but also the source of several rivers, including the Rongdik, Rompa, Kakija, Rekman, and Kantasi.

Locals fear that coal mining could lead to severe environmental degradation and threaten these vital water sources.

Residents allege that the Nokma sold approximately 150 hectares (1.5 sq km) of land to Marak for Rs 50 lakh, without informing or consulting the clan members or Chras of Paromgre A’king. Reports suggest that coal extraction may have already begun in the area.

On Monday, the Chras, clan members, and villagers issued a public statement condemning the sale and demanding that the Nokma immediately return the money and cancel the agreement.

“We, the Chras and clan members of Paromgre A’king, strongly condemn the action of the Nokma. If anyone tries to carry out mining on our land without our consent, we will take further action,” the statement warned.

They emphasized the ecological and cultural significance of Paromgre, highlighting that sustainable tourism through sites like Wari Chora could provide long-term livelihoods for the community. The residents firmly rejected any form of coal mining and called for the complete withdrawal of plans related to mineral extraction in the area.