IMPHAL: One active cadre of the proscribed outfit People Liberation Army (RPF/PLA) was apprehended after establishing a mobile check post accompanied by the checking and frisking at Khewa Phuju Leikai, Imphal East District of Manipur on Friday, an official said on Saturday.

The joint operation carried out by the Assam Rifles and Manipur police commandos has claimed to have seized one identity card issued by RPF/PLA authority and one programme chart of the PLA foundation day celebrations, a defense wing statement said.

The arrested cadre has been identified as Army No 337 Rank Self Styled Captain Name Lanbilung Kamei @ Restafen, 35 from Neikalong Thangmeiband Imphal West District, the statement asserted.

Based on reliable information the joint columns of 4 Assam Rifles and Special Police commandos of Imphal East launched an Operation in the general area of Khewa Phuju Leikai Imphal East District on Friday.

The operation was launched under the guidance of the Headquarters Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South), the statement informed.

Operation party established mobile check post and during the checking and frisking of suspected arrested Self Styled Captain Lanbilung Kamei @ Restafen of proscribed outfit RPF/PLA.

During the spot verification/ interrogation, the individual confirmed his identity, the statement said.

The arrested person along with the seized items have been handed over to the Sagolmang Police Station for taking up further necessary legal action against him, the statement added.