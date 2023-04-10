AGARTALA: The CPI-M in Tripura met Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and submitted a memorandum comprising a list of post-poll incidents of violence and sought his intervention to put a stop on the attacks and assault on the CPI-M party workers.

The CPI-M leader led by former Chief Minister and politburo member Manik Sarkar, the CPI-M state committee secretary and MLA Jitendra Choudhury, state committee members Pabitra Kar, Left Front Convener Narayan Kar and former minister Manik Dey visited Tripura CM on Monday.

Later, speaking with media, former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar alleged that the workers of his party are constantly coming under unprecedented attacks by BJP backed workers.

“They are not only launching attack on our people but also on the livelihood.

“Thousands of families are on the verge of a financial disaster because of these relentless attacks.

“We have urged the Chief Minister to take prompt action both organizationally and administratively to put a stop on such attacks because ultimately such incidents are affecting the peace and tranquility of the state,” said Sarkar.

He further informed that a team of MPs of CPI-M and Congress who had visited the state has compiled as many as 1, 199 incidents and submitted the report before the Governor.

“Today in our memorandum we have mention around 2016 incidents which means a total 817 cases occurred.

“The Chief Minister during the meeting has however informed that he has directed his party workers to abstain themselves from any kind of violence,” he said.

The former Chief Minister also informed the media persons that this ghastly acts of violence had also killed five persons belonging to his party.

“We have been assured by the Chief Minister that he will look into all our concerns and hence we shall wait for his intervention,” said Sarkar.

According to Sarkar, his party delegation had also requested the Chief Minister to commission an inquiry and help the destitute families who had lost their everything in this violence.