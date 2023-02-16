AGARTALA: Former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar, on Thursday, alleged that “BJP-backed miscreants” allegedly attacked polling agents of Left Front in many places under Dhanpur assembly constituency and claimed that voters protested after they were stopped to cast their vote.

After casting vote in Agartala, former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar said he received information that at Bhabanipur, Nidaya, KK Nagar, Nirbhoypur under Dhanpur assembly constituency, polling agents of Left Front were not allowed to enter the polling stations and whoever entered, came under attack.

“Voters started mobilizing. In many places, BJP backed miscreants tried to prevent the voters. We immediately informed the chief electoral officer (CEO) and said he is taking up the matter. We tried to contact the additional returning officers (AROs) but unable to connect. But at the same time another ARO said they can’t handle such small things as he is in strong room,” alleged Manik Sarkar.

“In parts of Udaipur, Belonia such incidents are taking place. But this all are proving again that BJP is scared and people will not allow such thing time,” he added.

Meanwhile, as polling for the assembly elections in Tripura is underway, 31.23% voter turnout was recorded in the state till 11 am on Thursday.

Amidst tight security across Tripura, polling for elections to 60 assembly seats in the state began at 7 am on Thursday morning.

All 3337 polling stations in Tripura are covered by web casting and micro observers for transparency in polling process.

The live streaming is monitored at the level of returning officers, district magistrates and election commission.

“Voter enthusiasm among in Tripura assembly elections is indication of peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the state for conduct of polls under the aegis of election commission of India. Adequate security forces made available to install sense of confidence among the voters of Tripura,” a poll official said.