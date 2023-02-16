AGARTALA: As polling for the assembly elections in Tripura is underway, 31.23% voter turnout was recorded in the state till 11 am on Thursday.

Amidst tight security across Tripura, polling for elections to 60 assembly seats in the state began at 7 am on Thursday morning.

All 3337 polling stations in Tripura are covered by web casting and micro observers for transparency in polling process.

The live streaming is monitored at the level of returning officers, district magistrates and election commission.

“Voter enthusiasm among in Tripura assembly elections is indication of peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the state for conduct of polls under the aegis of election commission of India. Adequate security forces made available to install sense of confidence among the voters of Tripura,” a poll official said.

Altogether 28.13 lakh voters, including 13.53 lakh women, will decide the fate of 259 aspirants of whom 20 are women in Tripura.

The BJP is contesting in 55 seats while its ally IPFT has fielded candidates in six constituencies in Tripura.

The CPI-M is contesting in 47 seats while its alliance partner Congress is fighting in 13 constituencies.

On the other hand, the TIPRA has fielded candidates in 42 seats.

Meanwhile, TMC has fielded nominees in 28 constituencies while there are 58 independent candidates.

The ruling BJP has fielded the highest number of women candidates with 12.