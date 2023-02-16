AGARTALA: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha has exuded confidence that the BJP will secure absolute majority in the assembly elections.

The BJP will perform better than what it did in the previous election, Tripura CM Manik Saha claimed.

“I am hundred percent confident that the BJP will secure absolute majority in the elections. The party may get more seats than it did the last time,” the Tripura CM said.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha is contesting the assembly elections in the state from Town Bordowali constituency.

On Thursday morning, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha cast his vote from at Tulsibati School in Agartala.

Notably, The BJP is contesting in 55 seats while its ally IPFT has fielded candidates in six constituencies in Tripura.

The ruling BJP has also fielded the highest number of women candidates in Tripura with 12.

Altogether 28.13 lakh voters, including 13.53 lakh women, will decide the fate of 259 aspirants of whom 20 are women in Tripura.