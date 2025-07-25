Agartala: A senior Chemistry faculty member of Government Degree College, Kamalpur, under Dhalai district in Tripura, has been suspended after a video allegedly showing him in an intimate situation with a female student on campus surfaced on social media, sparking widespread outrage.

The accused, Dr. Santanu Majumder, Assistant Professor, appeared in a compromising position with the student, who reportedly is the only honors candidate in the department. People captured the incident on video and widely shared it online, prompting the college authorities to take immediate action.

Principal Abhijit Sarkar said that they launched a disciplinary inquiry as soon as the video came to light. “We conducted an internal probe and forwarded the report to the Higher Education Department for necessary action,” he stated.

Dr. Majumder admitted his involvement based on the inquiry findings and called it a lapse in judgment. The department further described his behavior as a gross violation of academic integrity and a serious breach of professional conduct.

Special Secretary Ravel Hemendra Kumar issued an immediate suspension order under Sub-Rule (1) of Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965.

According to the directive, Dr. Majumder will remain posted at Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar (ICV) College in Belonia during the suspension and must report to the Principal there. Officials barred him from leaving the station without prior permission.

This week, authorities also suspended Abhijit Nath of Ram Thakur College for admitting 69 students without authorization and possessing fake fee receipts, exposing deep cracks in the state’s higher education system.