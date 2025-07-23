Government of India launches SOAR programme to teach AI in schools

Guwahati: The Government of India has launched a major initiative to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) education at the school level, aiming to equip students with essential future-ready skills.

The programme, titled SOAR (Skilling for AI Readiness), was officially launched by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) at the Bharat SkillNxt 2025 event held in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Announcing the initiative, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary, said that SOAR is designed to make students from classes 6 to 12 AI-literate, enabling them to understand and apply AI in real-life scenarios.

The initiative marks a significant step forward in India’s broader skilling roadmap and aligns closely with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Three-Tier AI Curriculum for Students

The SOAR programme consists of three structured modules, each with a 15-hour duration:

AI to be aware – Introduces students to the basic concepts, types, and applications of AI.

AI to acquire – Offers hands-on experience with basic programming and widely used AI tools.

AI to aspire – Focuses on AI ethics, its societal impact, and career pathways in AI.

Teacher Training Under ‘AI for Educators’

To ensure effective implementation of the curriculum, the programme includes a dedicated 45-hour teacher training module titled “AI for Educators.” This component aims to prepare educators with the skills and knowledge necessary to teach AI concepts confidently and accurately.

Bridging the Digital Divide

SOAR is also focused on making AI education accessible to students from rural and under-resourced areas, promoting inclusivity and reducing the digital divide. The initiative encourages greater participation of girls in STEM fields and supports early vocational training in alignment with NEP 2020.

Speaking at the event, Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State for Education, said the programme supports digital literacy and early exposure to emerging technologies, ensuring that young learners are not left behind in the global shift toward AI.

International Collaboration

In a move to enhance the quality and reach of the SOAR programme, the Government of India has entered into a strategic partnership with the Government of the French Republic. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between MSDE and the French government to collaborate on AI curriculum development, talent exchange, and innovation-driven training.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Shri Jitin Prasada, emphasized that international collaborations will be critical in establishing India as a hub for digital talent and technological leadership.

Key Highlights:

1.SOAR targets students from Classes 6 to 12

2. Offers 3 AI learning modules: Awareness, Acquisition, and Aspiration

3. Includes a 45-hour AI training module for teachers

4. Focuses on inclusivity, rural outreach, and gender balance

5. Supported by global partnerships, including France