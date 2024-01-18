Guwahati: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday (January 18), said that the Assam government is the “most corrupt government” in the whole country.

Countering BJP’s statement that such marches will not benefit the Congress, Gandhi said last year’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ has changed the “political narrative” of the country.

Addressing party workers at Halowating in Sivasagar district, where the march entered Assam from Nagaland, Gandhi slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideologue Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for “spreading hatred and looting public money”, PTI reported.

“Perhaps, the most corrupt government in India is in Assam. We will raise the issues of Assam during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi said that the Northeast state of Manipur is going through a situation similar to civil war.

He also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur and “turning a blind eye towards the plight of the people” of the strife-torn state.

“There is a civil war-like situation in Manipur, but till today the PM has not visited the state,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Gandhi said that he expects that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will receive support in Assam.

“Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra got good support in Nagaland. It is expected that the Yatra will get the same cooperation and loving support in Assam also,” Rahul Gandhi said.

It may be mentioned here that thousands of people, from all walks of life, thronged to welcome the Yatra at Haloating in Sivasagar district of Assam.

The Congress party has termed the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as a march against “injustice meted out by the ruling Narendra Modi-led BJP government”.

“The Yatra aims to give everyone a platform to raise their voice,” the Congress party said.

It added: “We are united against the overall neglect of Northeast states by the ruling BJP.”

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will cover over 880 kilometre, spanning across 17 districts in Assam in around eight days.