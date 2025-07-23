Army Agniveer 2025 Result: when, where, and how to check once released

The Agniveer Result 2025 has not yet been released by the Indian Army, candidates who appeared for the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) can check their results once declared on the official website — joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The CEE was conducted between June 30 and July 10, 2025, in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odia, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, and Assamese.

The exam was conducted in objective MCQ format. Depending on the category of the application, candidates were required to answer either 50 questions in one hour or 100 questions in two hours.

How to Check Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025

Once the result is released, candidates can follow these steps to check:

1.Visit the official website — joinindianarmy.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the “Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025” link.

3. A new login page will appear.

4. Enter your credentials and click on Submit.

5. Your result/answer key will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download and take a printout for future reference.



