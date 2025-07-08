ICMAI CMA Foundation June 2025 results declared, check here

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has officially announced the results of the CMA Foundation June 2025 examination.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their scorecards on the official website — icmai.in — by entering their identification number.

How to Download CMA Foundation June 2025 Scorecard:

1.Visit the official website: icmai.in

2. Click on the “CMA Foundation June 2025 Scorecard” link on the homepage

3. Enter your identification number to log in

4. The scorecard will appear on the screen

5. Download the PDF copy and save it

6. Take a printout for future reference

Answer Sheet Access and Verification Process

Qualified candidates may apply for copies of their CMA Foundation June 2025 answer sheets, which will be made available within 21 days of the result declaration.

Candidates can also request verification of their answer books, but must do so within 30 days of the result announcement. Applicants are advised to act within the specified timeline to avoid missing the deadline.

CMA Foundation June 2025: Merit List – Top Rank Holders

Riya Poddar

Akshat Agarwal

Mohit Das

Bhavya Agarwal (tie)

Penugonda Sai Raghavendra Reddy

Mattupalli Gayathri Sravya

Exam Format and Key Details

The CMA Foundation June 2025 exam was conducted in offline OMR-based mode and followed a multiple-choice question (MCQ) format. Each paper consisted of 100 MCQs, with each carrying one mark. The examination was evaluated out of a total of 200 marks.

The exam was held across various designated centers nationwide and covered core subjects outlined in the CMA Foundation syllabus.