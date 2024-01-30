Guwahati: The Guwahati Chapter of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) organized a one-day seminar titled, “Economic Development of Northeast and CMAS – A Paired Progression” at Hotel Greenwood in Guwahati.

The seminar focused on the crucial role of Cost Management Accountants (CMAs) in driving the economic development of the North Eastern region of India. Over 100 participants, including Cost Accountants, industry professionals, academics, and senior leaders, engaged in insightful discussions through four technical sessions.

The event was inaugurated by Dr. Ravi Kota, Additional Chief Secretary of the Assam government, in the presence of esteemed dignitaries like Dr. Dhananjay P. Ghanwat, DIG (MPC), Assam; Anil Kumar Jalan, Additional Commissioner of GST Assam; Arun Bhowmic, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, and prominent members of the ICMAI.

Four key topics were addressed during the seminar: MSME and the economic development of the North East – the role of Cost Accountants in capacity building, Cost Audit as a value addition tool for companies, Sec 142(2A) of the Income Tax Act and the Role of Cost Accountants and Artificial Intelligence as a tool for Finance professionals and businesses

Distinguished speakers like Prafulla Kumar Saikia, Retd Additional Director of Industries & Commerce, Govt of Assam; CMAs Niranjan Mishra, Santanu Majumdar, Navneet Kumar Jain, and Satya S. Mahasuar shared their expertise, enriching the discussions.

The seminar provided a valuable platform for Cost Accountants, industry professionals, and academics to exchange knowledge and network.

The discussions highlighted the potential of CMAs in contributing to areas like capacity building for MSMEs, value addition through cost audits, leveraging technology like AI in finance, and supporting overall economic growth in the North East.