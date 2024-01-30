Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in North East Network Meghalaya.

North East Network Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Administrator. North East Network (NEN) is a women’s organisation working in the north east region of India with a focus on women’s human rights. Ever since its inception in 1995, our role has been that of a facilitator to empower women of northeast around issues of livelihood, health, conflict and governance through capacity building, awareness raising, networking, research and advocacy. NEN’s current work extends across three noetheastern states i.e. Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland. It is headquartered in Assam with its registered office in Guwahati, a project office in Tezpur and branch offices at Shillong, Chizami and Kohima. NEN is also a part of Lila.help which is an initiative from the Global Network of Women’s Shelter

Name of post : Administrator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Graduation in any stream preferably BBA with minimum 2 years of experience in administrative management preferably in NGOs

Salary : Rs. 22000/- per month

How to apply :

Candidates may submit an up-to-date CV including two references, the last drawn salary slip and a cover letter to meghalaya@northeastnetwork.org

The subject line of the email should be stated as “Application to the position of Administrator”

Last date for submission of applications is 4th February 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here