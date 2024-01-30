Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Bapujee College Assam.

Bapujee College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor in Political Science. Bapujee College is altogether an undergraduate college ( & Higher Secondary) established in the year 1970 at Sarthebari in Barpeta district of Assam. The college is affiliated to Gauhati University

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Political Science

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

The candidates must have at least 55% marks at the Master Degree level (50% for SC/ST/PWD Candidates) in concerned subject and must have cleared the NET/SLET/SET.

The candidates having Ph.D. degree in accordance with the UGC (minimum standard and procedure for award of Ph. D. degree) regulations, 2009 are exempted from the recruitment of the condition of NET/SLET/SET.

Age Limit :

The age of the candidates should not exceed 38 years as on 01-01-2024 with relaxation altogether of 5 years for ST/SC, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, and 10 years for PWD candidates.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their with all relevant documents along with a Demand Draft of Rs. 1500.00 (Non-refundable) only drawn in favour of Principal, Bapujee College, Sarukshetri, payable at SBI, Sarthebari Branch

The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Bapujee College, Sarukshetri, P.O. – Sarthebari, Dist: Barpeta (Assam), PIN: 781307

Last date for receipt of applications is 14th February 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



