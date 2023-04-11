GUWAHATI: In yet another successful drive against trans-border crimes and illegal drug trafficking, troops under Border Security Force, Guwahati Frontier foiled a smuggling bid and arrested two drug smugglers on April 10.

According to officials, based on reliable input, BSF troops of BOP Kalaicharbari Ex- 49 BN BSF apprehended one Indian smuggler and seized 718 numbers prohibited Yaba Tablet.

In other various operations, the vigilant border men under the aegis of Guwahati Frontier seized 62.3 kg ganja, 446 bottles of Phensedyl, and 85 bottles of Eskuf Syrup from a village namely Kayeterbari under Coochbehar.

As per reports, the seized consignment was meant to be smuggled from India to Bangladesh.

The apprehended smugglers and seized items were handed over to police for further legal action.

Keeping in view the vulnerability of border, heightened activities of drug traffickers and anti-national elements on the border, BSF troops are always on the alert to thwart trans-border crimes including drug trafficking and are making all out efforts to prevent commission of such crimes.

Earlier, in a drive against smuggling on the Indo-Bangladesh border, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 23 gold biscuits worth Rs 1.43 crores from the international border in West Bengal’s North 24 Paraganas.

According to the BSF officials, the weight of the seized gold is 2.683 kg.