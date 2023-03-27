DIMAPUR: Union minister of state for DoNER BL Verma inaugurated the 15-day 3rd Mon International Trade Fair and Expo 2023 at Mon town local ground on Sunday.

In his address, Verma said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the DoNER ministry will try to extend maximum possible support for inclusive development of the remotest places like Mon.

The minister also said he was highly impressed by the rich culture of Konyak Naga tribe, one of the major tribes of Nagaland, that predominantly inhabits Mon district.

The people of Mon town and Mon district accorded a warm welcome to Verma with their traditional attires.

In his welcome address, Mon deputy commissioner Ajit Kumar Verma said the 15-day event that will conclude on April 8 will have various programmes and performances by renowned artistes, singers, bands and others.

“It will provide an outstanding platform to the participants from all walks of life to showcase their talents,” he added.

The Konyak Union extended full support for the successful conduct of the event.

The inaugural programme included cultural performances by Leangha village cultural troupe, Chi Sheko Khong Mon Town, Mon Chamber Choir, Konyak Nyupuh Sheko Khong, Bihu dance by a cultural troupe from Assam and patriotic song by Atzing Konyak.