GANGTOK: The BJP in Sikkim has suffered a major setback.

Sikkim BJP vice president Sher Bahadur Karki and secretary Laten Sherpa have quit the party.

Both the Sikkim BJP leaders tendered their resignation on Monday (April 10).

This development comes just a year before assembly elections in Sikkim are slated to be held.

Both the leaders did not mention the reason for quitting the party.

Sher Bahadur Karki submitted his resignation to BJP national president JP Nadda.

On the other hand, Laten Sherpa submitted his resignation to Sikkim BJP chief DB Chauhan.

It may be mentioned here that the resignation of both the BJP leaders come amid high tension in Sikkim over the Sikkimese term.

