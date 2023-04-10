GANGTOK: Amid high border tensions with China, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan visited the forward areas in Sikkim.

CDS General Anil Chauhan visited the forward areas in Sikkim to review infrastructure development and operational and logistics preparedness in the area.

CDS Chauhan’s visit to forward areas in Sikkim follows Bhutan’s statement that it was ready to “demarcate boundary with China”.

This statement from Bhutan raised fears within Indian establishments over Chinese presence in the Doklam plateau.

India fears that Bhutan could cede Doklam plateau and retain the areas to its north.

Also read: Sikkim | Singtam nagar panchayat president arrested in connection with JAC rally violence

If Bhutan cedes Doklam plateau to China, the Chinese military would get a clear view of the sensitive Siliguri corridor in Bengal from the plateau.

The Siliguri corridor, also known as chicken neck, is a narrow tract of land that connects mainland India with the eight Northeast states.

During his visit to Sikkim, the CDS was briefed about the operational situation along the borders with in Sikkim.

CDS Chauhan asked the officials manning the India-China border in Sikkim to focus on training and remain vigilant.