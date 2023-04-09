GANGTOK: The joint action council (JAC) in Sikkim has called for a “janata curfew” across the state on Monday (April 10).

The JAC in Sikkim called for the “janata curfew” in protest against the violence that broke out at Singtam during a rally of the group on Saturday (April 08).

Briefing media persons on Sunday (April 09), JAC vice president Passang Sherpa slammed the SKM-led Sikkim government over “deterioration of law-and-order in the state”.

“There is no law-and-order. Sikkim has become completely lawless,” said JAC vice president Passang Sherpa.

He added: “We are requesting people from all walks of life in Sikkim to observe the Janata curfew tomorrow in protest against the violence.”

It May be mentioned here that social activist Passang Gyali Sherpa, on Saturday (April 08), had resigned as member of the inner line permit (ILP) committee, which was formed by the Sikkim government, to oversee the applicability of ILP system in the Himalayan state.

Also read: Sikkim | Singtam nagar panchayat president arrested in connection with JAC rally violence

Sherpa resigned from the Sikkim government constituted ILP committee as a protest against the violence that rocked Singtam during a join action council (JAC) rally.

Notably, president of Singtam nagar panchayat – Suresh Tamang has reportedly been arrested by the police in connection with the violence that broke out at Singtam in Sikkim on Saturday (April 08).

Tamang and six others were arrested by the Sikkim police in connection with the violence that broke out during the joint action council (JAC) rally in Singtam on Saturday.

The others to be arrested in connection with the Singtam violence in Sikkim are: Uttam Pradhan, Bidhan Shanker, Prakash Pradhan, Jullet Subba, Phula Bhutia, Chandra Kumar Sharma.

The seven persons, including the Singtam nagar panchayat chief, were arrested after a case was registered by the Sikkim police based on an FIR filed by the JAC under section 325/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Also read: Sikkim | Ex-CM Pawan Chamling demands President’s rule, says Article 371F ‘violated’

It may be mentioned here that on Saturday (April 08), violence broke out at Singtam in Sikkim during a rally of the joint action council (JAC).

The JAC rally at Singtam in Sikkim came under attack by some unidentified miscreants.

In fact, the general secretary of the JAC – Keshav Sapkota was brutally thrashed by the miscreants.

Many, who participated in the rally sustained injuries.

Among those, who were injured in the violence, also included senior Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) leader Mechung Bhutia.