GANGTOK: President of Singtam nagar panchayat – Suresh Tamang has reportedly been arrested by the police in connection with the violence that broke out at Singtam in Sikkim on Saturday (April 08).

Tamang and six others were arrested by the Sikkim police in connection with the violence that broke out during the joint action council (JAC) rally in Singtam on Saturday.

The others to be arrested in connection with the Singtam violence in Sikkim are: Uttam Pradhan, Bidhan Shanker, Prakash Pradhan, Jullet Subba, Phula Bhutia, Chandra Kumar Sharma.

The seven persons, including the Singtam nagar panchayat chief, were arrested after a case was registered by the Sikkim police based on an FIR filed by the JAC under section 325/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It may be mentioned here that on Saturday (April 08), violence broke out at Singtam in Sikkim during a rally of the joint action council (JAC).

The JAC rally at Singtam in Sikkim came under attack by some unidentified miscreants.

Also read: Sikkim | Ex-CM Pawan Chamling demands President’s rule, says Article 371F ‘violated’

In fact, the general secretary of the JAC – Keshav Sapkota was brutally thrashed by the miscreants.

Many, who participated in the rally sustained injuries.

Among those, who were injured in the violence, also included senior Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) leader Mechung Bhutia.

On the other hand, Sepkota was also severely injured in the attack and was rushed to the hospital.

He reportedly suffered injuries head and face injuries.

The miscreants also vandalised the vehicles of Keshav Sapkota and Mechung Bhutia.

Following the incident, security personnel in heavy numbers have been deployed in the area to prevent further escalation of tensions.

The JAC rally was organised opposing change in the definition of the term Sikkimese.