Imphal: Manipur police have arrested nine persons for violating the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act during operations at different locations across the state, the police said here on Thursday.

The Commando Unit of the Jiribam Police station arrested two persons along with two soap cases of heroin powder from Lakhimpur, Jiribam along NH 37 connecting Silchar in Assam on Wednesday.

The two arrested individuals have been identified as Sairem Basanta Singh, 39, alias Bomcha alias Angamba and Moirangthem Kunjamohon Singh, 41, alias Roopesh.

The recovered heroin powder weighed around 28.40 grams. The arrested persons were handed over to Jiribam Police Station along with the seized articles for further necessary action.

A total of seven persons were also arrested under the NDPS Act regarding poppy cultivation at the Eastern Hills Range of Chalaha (Khabung Khunou).

They were arrested by a team of Senapati Police Station led by Sub Inspector H. Talu Marcus under the command of R. L. Victor Pao Officer in Charge of Senapati District Police station went for conducting a raid to arrest the illegal poppy cultivators at the Eastern Hills Range of Chalaha (Khabung Khunou). On completing the raid, the eight persons namely S. Johnson,60, Meelan Gole Tamang,29, Dashing Paksring Tamang,38, Man Bahadur Tamang,53, Krishna Kumar, 33, Pasang Tamang, 50, and Ajit Gole,29, were arrested on Wednesday, the police said.

The arrested persons were produced before the CJM court Senapati and remanded to Police custody for further interrogations, the police added.