GUWAHATI: The Gauhati high court has ordered the Assam government to resettle 100 evicted families of Gorukhuti in Darrang district.

The 100 families at Gorukhuti were evicted by the Darrang district administration in Assam in September 2021.

The Gauhati high court has asked the Assam government to resettle the evicted families of Gorukhuti within six months.

Assam Congress leader and leader of opposition in the state assembly Debabrata Saikia had filed a PIL in regards to the eviction drive.

It may be noted that as many as 700 families were evicted during a major drive carried out by the Assam administration against “illegal encroachers” at Gorukhuti in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has already reportedly resettled of 600 displaced families.

However, the Gauhati high court asked the Assam government to resettle the remaining 100 families.

According to reports, on September 20 and 23, 2021, about 1200 to 1400 houses were demolished in Darpur I, II and III villages of Gorukhuti in Assam, leaving more than 7000 people homeless.

After stiff resistance by the locals, two people were killed in police firing on September 23, 2021, while over 20 people, including policemen, were injured.