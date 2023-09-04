Guwahati: Several pigs were culled by the veterinary department owing to the ongoing African Swine Fever (ASF) fears across Assam, raising concern among pig farmers in the state.

The highest number of pigs were culled in Lakhimpur.

The Lakhimpur district Veterinary and Animal Husbandry department conducted a culling operation “killing” 900 pigs in a day.

The culling operation was conducted at the piggery of Ratan Gogoi in Lamugaon, Kadam, just 6 km away from North Lakhimpur, where more than 900 pigs have been affected.

The pigs at the farm were showing symptoms of ASF, as informed by its owner Ratan Gogoi.

As several animals died in the farms, the district veterinary department had no options to intervene and cull the animals.

A team of 10 personnel culled the pigs and then took them away for “safe disposal” to ensure biosecurity.

Speaking to the media, farm owner, Ratan Gogoi said that it was indeed very sad to lose the animals that he had raised himself.

However, he was further more concerned about the workers that were working at his farm.

He said that with the pigs being culled, their earnings would be affected.