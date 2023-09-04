Guwahati: Guwahati, the gateway to India’s Northeast, has emerged as a bustling hub of development over the past few years.

To celebrate the development, peace and prosperity in the state, the city is all set to host a momentous sporting event that will leave a lasting impact on the sporting map of the country and establish the city on the national and international Marathon calendar, an Indian Army press release stated.

The inaugural Guwahati Marathon will be organised at Guwahati by joint efforts of the Indian Army, Assam government and the Coal India Limited on December 3, 2023. The sporting event has been conceptualized so as to attract high calibre national and international participation, the press release said.

Symbolising the true spirit of development in the state, the event is expected to showcase the best facets of ‘Shining Assam.’ The Coal India Limited will be the title sponsor for the event and the Indian Army will be the affirming partner.

The event will have three races; half marathon of 21.0975 kilometres, half marathon of 10 kilometres and a five kilometre run, to engage and attract all categories of runners from beginners to passionate and experienced, the release added.

The organisers have indicated handsome prize money for each race in several age and gender wise categories to make the event even more attractive.

A planning conference for the event was held at Guwahati recently. It was attended by Assam cabinet minister Nandita Garlosa, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Gajraj Corps, Lieutenant General Manish Erry and several high ranking officials of the concerned departments, the release further stated.

The formal announcement of the event is likely to be made in the coming weeks, where more details like routes, prize money and race logo will be released.

The organisers have informed that a website of the event is under preparation and the online registrations are likely to begin around September 20 this year, the Indian Army press release stated.