Guwahati: The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) airport in Guwahati has been recognised by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 10002:2018 certification following extensive assessment of the airport’s quality management system, operational management and development of the airport.

The ISO 10002:2018 is a globally recognised certification for quality management system respectively under the scope of operation, management and development of the airport.

The ISO is an international standard development organisation composed of representatives from the national standards organisations of member countries.

On receiving the coveted certification, Chief Airport Officer, Utpal Baruah said, “We are proud to achieve the esteemed ISO certification. It reflects that our teams have ensured that our quality management system is reliable and also happy to meet the industry standards and best practice.”

The LGBI airport acts as a gateway to the northeastern part of India with a total of twenty four domestic and two international destinations for passengers from the entire region taking flights from the airport.

The airport recorded a footfall of nearly 4.8 lakh passengers in August 2023, witnessing a sharp increase from the corresponding month of the previous year. It saw a 31 per cent growth in passenger movement as compared to August 2022.

The airport also recorded the single-day highest number of passengers in the month with a total of 16,933 people travelling from the airport.

During the period, the top four national destinations from Guwahati were Imphal, New Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru. On the other hand, two international destinations were Singapore and Bhutan’s Paro.

The airport also witnessed nearly 3,839 movements of flights in the month, which is 14 per cent higher as compared to August 2022.

The busiest airport of the Northeastern region also handled a record footfall of nearly five lakh passengers in July this year.