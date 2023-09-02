Dibrugarh: The Mohanbari Airport in Assam’s Dibrugarh has got the approval from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for the restoration of runway 05 threshold, officilas said.

This will allow the airport to resume operations with the pre-existing runway length of 1830 meters, along with the reinstatement of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) facility.

The threshold was displaced by 150 meters in 2023 to facilitate the merging of the runway, which resulted in the suspension of the ILS facility, said an Airport official.

However, the merging of the runway has now been completed, and the threshold will be restored in the intervening night between Monday, September 4th and Tuesday, September 5th, the official said.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has said that the changeover for the restoration of runway 05 will be completed by 10:30 AM on September 5. However, flights may be delayed or cancelled during this time.

The restoration of runway 05 is a major milestone for the Dibrugarh Airport, and it will help to improve the safety and efficiency of operations.

It will also allow the airport to handle larger aircraft, which will boost tourism and economic development in the region, he said.

The AAI is also working to provide a new and upgraded ILS facility for the airport, which will be operational by March 2024. This will further enhance the safety and operational capabilities of the Dibrugarh Airport.