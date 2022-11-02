ITANAGAR: The central government, on Wednesday, approved the naming of the Greenfield airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh as Donyi Polo Airport.

“(Union) cabinet approved naming of Greenfield Airport at Hollongi, Itanagar, the state capital of Arunachal Pradesh as Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar,” union minister Kiren Rijiju said.

Earlier, the Arunachal Pradesh government had also approved the naming of the Hollongi greenfield airport near Itanagar as “Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar”.

The airport is built in an area covering 685 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 660 crore.

The Donyi Polo airport in Arunachal Pradesh can accommodate up to 300 passengers during peak hours with eight check-in counters.

The airport is suitable for the operations of Airbus-320 type of aircraft.

Recently, commercial airlines giant – IndiGo had conducted a successful test of flight landing at the newly built Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

IndiGo airlines successfully conducted test landing of its Airbus A320 at the Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu had termed the test landing at the Donyi Polo airport as a “milestone moment”.

The Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi is located just 15 km away from Itanagar – the capital of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh has the capabilities of landing big aircrafts like the Boeing 747.