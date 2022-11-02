ITANAGAR: BJP MLA from Lumla constituency in Arunachal Pradesh – Jambey Tashi has passed away.

Tashi breathed his last at Down Town Hospital in Guwahati, Assam in the wee hours of Wednesday.

He was 48 years old.

Notably, Jambey Tashi also happens to be a cousin of Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu.

“Demise of brother Shri Jambey Tashi ji, Hon MLA of Lumla Assembly Constituency is a huge personal loss to me and I am so deeply pained at this tragedy,” Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said.

“I join the family in my prayers for the departed. Dear Brother, may you attain supreme bliss of Nirvana,” Khandu tweeted.

Tashi’s body will be flown to Lumla in Arunachal Pradesh in a helicopter from Guwahati, Assam.

“Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of HMLA of Lumla, Jambey Tashi ji. Our state may have lost one dynamic leader, but his contributions to the state will always be cherished. Our condolences to his family and well-wishers at this darkest hour,” Arunachal Pradesh government stated in a statement.

“I’m deeply shocked by the sad demise of young & very devoted Lumla MLA, Jambey Tashi. He has been like my younger brother since young age. He was always committed to serve the society. My deepest condolences to family members. I pray for the eternal peace of his departed soul,” union minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

“Extremely shocking and disturbing to hear about the news of sudden demise of my young colleague Shri Jambey Tashi ji, Hon’ble MLA of Lumla Assembly Constituency cum Advisor to Minister (Planning & Investment) at a Private Hospital in Guwahati this morning,” Arunachal Pradesh deputy CM Chowna Mein tweeted.

He added: “He was one of the most dynamic, young, energetic & hard working leader of the present time. His untimely demise is a great loss to the State. My deepest condolences to the bereaving family & prayer for eternal peace of the departed soul.”

“May Lord Buddha give them enough strength to cope with the trying times,” Mein said.

Tashi had previously been a member of the Indian National Congress party and People’s Party of Arunachal.

Jambey Tashi was born on October 7, 1974.

He was a three-time MLA from Lumla constituency in Arunachal Pradesh.