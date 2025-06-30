Dimapur: Nagaland PHE and Cooperation Minister N Jacob Zhimomi on Monday urged the Centre to continue funding National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC)-sponsored projects like the Integrated Cooperative Development Project, which is very popular among the farming community in the Northeast

Attending the one-day national conference of cooperation ministers of all states/UTs held under the chairmanship of Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Zhimomi said unlike other parts of the country, the cooperatives in Northeast are managerially and financially weak and rely on government support, especially on NCDC funding for taking up various business activities.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Zhimomi lauded the cooperation ministry’s key initiatives like the national cooperative database, in streamlining the database and categorising cooperative societies across various parameters.

This, he said, has resulted in aiding the state government’s attempt to cancel and weed out the non-functioning cooperatives.

Pointing out that one key challenge in computerisation of primary agricultural credit societies (PACS) is the inability of the officials and secretaries to effectively understand and adopt the digitisation process, he suggested for deploying data entry operators at each PACS for a minimum period of three years, which will provide sufficient time for the PACS to build internal capacity and eventually employ operators at their own cost.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Zhimomi also raised some of the issues being faced by PACS in the expansion of activities under initiatives such as Jan Aushadhi Kendra, Common Service Centres, and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samridhi Kendra.

Later in the day, Zhimomi planted some saplings at the Nagaland guest house in New Delhi as part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.