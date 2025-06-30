Dimapur: The Inner Line Regulation Commission (ILRC) of the Naga Students’ Federation on Monday appealed to all interstate and inter-district taxi owners, operators, and drivers to verify that all passengers from outside Nagaland possess a valid ILP issued by the state government prior to boarding.

“Honour the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (1873) – the Inner Line Pass (ILP) system – as a fundamental duty to Nagaland’s security and cultural integrity,” the ILRC said in a press release.

It said that if any passenger fails to present compliant documentation, services must be respectfully declined.

The release also said the non-indigenous Naga drivers must carry their own valid ILP in addition to the vehicle’s all-India taxi permit.

The ILRC further said the operators should maintain verifiable digital or physical records of these permits for immediate presentation to the authorities.

It said transporting individuals without a valid ILP constitutes illegal transportation under Nagaland’s regulatory framework.

“Violations expose operators to severe penalties under Section 6 of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (1873), including substantial fines, vehicle impoundment, and permit revocation. Such breaches also carry legal liability for compromising state security protocols,” the release added.

The ILRC said it will continue to work toward enhancing ILP monitoring measures.