Assam Career 2025 RGIPT Sivasagar Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in RGIPT Sivasagar Assam in 2025.

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT) Sivasagar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Professor of Practice (PoP) in 2025. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), Government of India, set up the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology by an Act of the Parliament. This institute got the status of an Institution of National Importance along with the lines of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The institute can award degrees in its own right and has the status as an energy domain specific institute under six leading oil public sector units (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Oil India Limited, Gail (India) Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited) in association with the Oil Industry Development Board. It is associated with the leading International Universities/Institutions specializing in the domain of Petroleum Technology and Energy Sector. The prime objective of the institute is to provide excellent education, training, and research to roll out efficient human resources, and to meet the growing requirements of the Petroleum and Energy industry. The institute is offering a number of Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree Programmes, Postgraduate Diploma Courses and Doctoral Programmes in Science, Engineering, Mathematics and Management.

Name of post : Professor of Practice (PoP)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Candidates must possess a strong academic background, with education from reputed institutions and also an excellent academic record throughout. A minimum of 25 years of professional experience is also essential.

The ideal candidate must demonstrate exemplary professional practice in leadership roles and should possess a well-established, evidence-based reputation for outstanding contributions and accomplishments in their respective field.

Selection Procedure : The academic units will review and also scrutinize the applications and forward their recommendations through the Dean (Faculty) to the Director. The final selection will happen altogether on the basis of a Standing Selection Committee, duly approved by the President, Board of Governors (BoG), RGIPT.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online altogether for the above posts through the website https://portal.rgipt.ac.in/recruitment

Last date of application submission: Thursday, September 21, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here