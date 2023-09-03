Guwahati: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police arrested Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gayatri Sonowal and her husband Bobby Singh Sharma from Guwahati on Saturday night on charges of extortion and murder threats to a businessman at Pathsala in Bajali district.

Gayatri Sonowal, who was posted as the ASP in Bajali district, was taken to the women’s police station in Pan Bazar, while her husband was taken to the CID headquarters at Ulubari in Guwahati.

Earlier, the CID registered a case against seven on-duty policemen, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Bajali district Pushkal Gogoi. While Gogoi was released after being questioned by CID sleuths, five other policemen were arrested on Saturday in connection with the case.

The policemen arrested are the officer-in-charge of Patacharkuchi Police Station, sub-inspector Anup Jyoti Patiri, sub-inspector Debajit Giri, assistant sub-inspector Sasanka Das and Constable Injamamul Hassan, along with home guards Deepjoy Roy and Nabir Ahmed.

A local court sent the five policemen to two-day police custody on Saturday.

The accused have been booked under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 448 (house trespass), 294 (obscene acts and songs), 379 (theft), 387 (extortion), 427 (mischief causing damage), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).