Guwahati: Assam Police have been accused of protecting Charideo District Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Subhalakshmi Dutta, who allegedly tortured a woman domestic help at her residence.

Anima Praja, who worked as domestic help at ASP Dutta’s residence, alleged that the police officer has been torturing her since 2019. She has accused the police officer of pouring boiled water on her body, applying pepper all over her body, and even applying pepper to her genitals.

Praja filed a complaint at Nazira Model Police Station on August 26, but police refused to register an FIR into the incident. However, following public outrage, a case (No. 36/2023) under section 324/342 has been registered against the police officer at Nazira Adarsh Police Station.

However, Nazira police have not yet called her to police station for questioning in connection with the case.

Members of the All Assam Tea Student Association (AATSA) have demanded a proper investigation into the allegations against ASP Dutta and strict action against her.

The AATSA activists on Monday and Tuesday staged protests at Nazira demanding stringent action against the accused police officer. They have also threatened to stage road blocks if action is not taken against her.

The Assam State Commission for Women has also expressed concern over the incident and has sought an investigation report from Assam DGP into the case.

“Even after Director General of Police (DGP) G P Singh assured an investigation, there has been no meaningful progress. The question is, why hasn’t the Home department suspended Shubhalakshmi Dutta?,” said an ATTSA leader.

This is not the first time that ASP Dutta has been accused of torturing people. In March 2019, a home guard named Anil Patr filed a case against her for allegedly torturing him.