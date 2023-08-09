Guwahati: A minor boy was allegedly electrocuted to death at Doom Dooma in Tinsukia, Assam on Wednesday.

He was electrocuted after he came in contact with a live electric wire.

The incident reportedly took place at the Tara Tea Estate in Doom Dooma.

The boy was returning from his school when he came across the live wire that fell on the road.

He tried to remove the live wire from the road not knowing that it was still active.

Also Read: Assam DGP to hold crucial security meeting with SPs of five districts in Tinsukia

He was electrocuted immediately as he touched the wife.

The deceased has been identified as Deb Nayak.

Following the incident, the All Assam Tea Student Association (AATSA) accused the Assam State Electricity Board (ASEB) of negligence.

Also Read: Manipur: Nagas urge PM to translate Framework Agreement into political reality

The AATSA alleged that despite the wire snapping hours ago, the ASEB did not act on it and hence the incident took place.